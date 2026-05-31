Reliance Industries to invest ₹10L/cr in AI-ready data centers

Reliance, Jio to lead 7-year rollout

Ambani first teased this at the AI Impact Summit this year, calling it "nation-building capital" meant to give India an edge both economically and strategically.

The rollout will happen over seven years with Jio and Reliance leading the charge.

Alongside this, they are spending big on green energy projects like the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar and all part of their mission to make India more self-reliant in tech.