Reliance Industries to invest ₹10tn in AI-ready data centers nationwide

Mukesh Ambani launches Reliance Intelligence

Mukesh Ambani introduced Reliance Intelligence, aiming to make AI tools available for everyone as broadband and 5G keep expanding.

Reliance has teamed up with Google and Meta to launch new AI-powered services like Google AI Pro and Meta's Llama models for businesses.

Jio (with over 524 million subscribers and 268 million using 5G) is expected to help bring these new tech offerings nationwide.