Reliance Industries to invest ₹10tn in AI-ready data centers nationwide
Business
Reliance Industries just revealed plans to pour ₹10 trillion into building massive, AI-ready data centers across India.
These centers are set to power the country's digital economy, which could cross $1 trillion by 2030.
Reliance's digital services are also seeing strong growth, with revenue up 14.3% year-on-year in FY26.
Mukesh Ambani launches Reliance Intelligence
Mukesh Ambani introduced Reliance Intelligence, aiming to make AI tools available for everyone as broadband and 5G keep expanding.
Reliance has teamed up with Google and Meta to launch new AI-powered services like Google AI Pro and Meta's Llama models for businesses.
Jio (with over 524 million subscribers and 268 million using 5G) is expected to help bring these new tech offerings nationwide.