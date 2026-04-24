Reliance Industries to release Q4 FY2026 results, Jio IPO focus Business Apr 24, 2026

Reliance Industries (RIL) is dropping its financial results for the quarter and year ending March 2026 later today.

The company and the board will break down how the company did, with a special focus on revenue, margins, and what's next for the much-talked-about Jio IPO.

If you're into numbers or big business moves, you might want to tune in: there's even an analyst call at 8pm.