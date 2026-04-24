Reliance Industries to release Q4 FY2026 results, Jio IPO focus
Reliance Industries (RIL) is dropping its financial results for the quarter and year ending March 2026 later today.
The company and the board will break down how the company did, with a special focus on revenue, margins, and what's next for the much-talked-about Jio IPO.
If you're into numbers or big business moves, you might want to tune in: there's even an analyst call at 8pm.
Analysts expect revenue ₹288,746 cr
RIL is bracing for a mixed report card this quarter, while Jio continues to shine; oil-to-chemicals and retail are facing some bumps.
Analysts expect a 9% jump in revenue (₹288,746 crore) and a slight 4% rise in net profit (₹19,390 crore), but margins are feeling the squeeze.
The board will also chat about dividends and how they'll use their cash this year.
Results drop between 5pm and 7pm