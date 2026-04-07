Reliance Industries, Vedanta in $780 million magnet talks with Indian government

Government offers ₹750cr, ₹6,530cr magnet incentives

The government's offering some serious incentives: ₹750 crore for setting up five manufacturing units, plus ₹6,530 crore in sales-based rewards over five years.

Technical bids will be opened on May 29, 2026 (with a ₹1 crore deposit).

India Rare Earths Ltd. will supply raw materials to the three lowest bidders, and IFCI is the scheme's project management agency.

Beneficiaries must invest ₹300-600 crore over two years, depending on capacity, giving a solid boost to local manufacturing.