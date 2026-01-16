Reliance Industries's Q3 profit: Small bump, big moves
Reliance Industries (RIL) posted a net profit of ₹18,645 crore for October-December 2025—a year earlier, October-December 2024.
Revenue jumped 11% to ₹2.69 lakh crore, but retail growth lagged due to GST rate rationalization.
The real boost came from Jio and oil-to-chemicals.
What's driving (and dragging) RIL?
Jio and the oil-to-chemicals segment lifted earnings, with EBITDA up 6% at ₹50,932 crore.
But running costs also climbed—depreciation rose 11%, finance costs went up due to 5G investments, and taxes were higher too.
Despite these bumps, Chairman Mukesh Ambani says RIL is focused on AI and new energy for future growth.
Why should you care?
RIL isn't just any company—it's India's biggest by market cap.
How it performs gives a peek into what's happening in the economy, tech trends like AI, and even how policy changes can shake up big business.