Reliance Industries's Q3 profit: Small bump, big moves

What's driving (and dragging) RIL?

Jio and the oil-to-chemicals segment lifted earnings, with EBITDA up 6% at ₹50,932 crore.

But running costs also climbed—depreciation rose 11%, finance costs went up due to 5G investments, and taxes were higher too.

Despite these bumps, Chairman Mukesh Ambani says RIL is focused on AI and new energy for future growth.