Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea oppose Trai 5G rules

The companies say these regulations could slow down tech upgrades, limit flexibility, and risk exposing sensitive data.

Jio said the rules were "against the letter and spirit of efficient spectrum utilization, technology neutrality and ease of doing business policies of the Government and should not be implemented,"

while Airtel said Trai has not indicated any international precedent for the proposed framework, and

Vodafone Idea said the proposed parameter should be deleted.

Alternatively, Vodafone Idea said Trai should "adopt a technology-neutral and outcome-based regulatory approach focusing on actual consumer experience rather than internal network resource utilization metrics."

They also pushed back on stricter timelines for customer complaints and rebates during outages, saying it would make running networks harder.