Reliance Jio IPO Oct 21-23 seeks ₹30,000cr, upto 27cr shares
Business
Reliance Jio is gearing up for a massive IPO, opening to the public from October 21-23 and aiming to raise ₹30,000 crore by offering up to 27 crore equity shares.
This marks a big milestone for Jio as it looks to bring in new investors and fuel its next phase of growth.
Jio anchor investors allotted Oct 19
Anchor investors get first dibs on October 19. There are special share reservations (up to ₹500 crore for eligible employees and up to ₹2,500 crore for eligible Reliance Industries shareholders) so lots of people can get involved.
The IPO also lands on Akash and Isha Ambani's birthday; both have played key roles in making Jio a leader in affordable data and digital services.
With the twins at the helm, Jio is expected to keep shaking up India's telecom scene.