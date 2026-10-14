Reliance Jio IPO Oct 21-23 seeks ₹30,000cr, upto 27cr shares

Anchor investors get first dibs on October 19. There are special share reservations (up to ₹500 crore for eligible employees and up to ₹2,500 crore for eligible Reliance Industries shareholders) so lots of people can get involved.

The IPO also lands on Akash and Isha Ambani's birthday; both have played key roles in making Jio a leader in affordable data and digital services.

With the twins at the helm, Jio is expected to keep shaking up India's telecom scene.