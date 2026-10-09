Reliance Jio may use SpaceX rockets to launch 1,600 satellites
Reliance Jio may need to consider using SpaceX's rockets to launch its own satellite internet network in India, possibly giving Starlink some competition.
Jio wants to put about 1,600 satellites into low Earth orbit, but India's current satellite building and launching pace isn't quite fast enough.
Since SpaceX already has thousands of Starlink satellites up there, teaming up could help Jio get things moving much quicker.
Jio faces manufacturing and launch challenges
Jio's plan faces big logistical challenges, from making the satellites to getting them into space as a working network.
While Indian companies like Skyroot Aerospace are stepping up their game, they're still catching up to SpaceX's speed.
If this launch deal happens, it'll show just how much even rivals sometimes need each other in the fast-moving world of global satellite internet.