Reliance Jio postpones anticipated IPO Business Jul 09, 2025

Reliance Jio Platforms has put its IPO plans on hold—so no stock market debut in 2025 after all.

Instead, the company is aiming to grow its revenue past $17.6 billion and add to its already massive 488 million user base before taking the plunge.

With shifting market vibes and no bankers on board yet, Jio is playing it safe for now.