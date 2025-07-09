Reliance Jio postpones anticipated IPO
Reliance Jio Platforms has put its IPO plans on hold—so no stock market debut in 2025 after all.
Instead, the company is aiming to grow its revenue past $17.6 billion and add to its already massive 488 million user base before taking the plunge.
With shifting market vibes and no bankers on board yet, Jio is playing it safe for now.
India's biggest telecom operator
Since launching in 2016, Reliance Jio has shaken up India's telecom scene.
Now it's the country's biggest operator, making up about 80% of parent company Jio Platforms's revenue.
Beyond just mobile service, Jio offers digital services like cloud computing and AI—teaming up with big names like Google, Meta, and NVIDIA.
Jio's IPO vs Reliance Retail's IPO
Jio originally targeted a Mumbai IPO by 2025 but is now holding out for better business growth (and a higher valuation).
Meanwhile, India's IPO market has been hot—raising $5.86 billion so far in 2025—but Reliance Retail's own listing won't happen until after 2027 due to some internal hurdles.
Across telecom and retail, Ambani's group has already pulled in $25 billion from global investors.