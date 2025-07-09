Meet Sabih Khan, Apple's newly appointed COO Business Jul 09, 2025

Apple just promoted Sabih Khan to Chief Operating Officer, taking over from Jeff Williams, who's retiring soon.

Khan has been with Apple since 1995 and is known for keeping the company's global supply chain running smoothly.

His new role comes as Apple faces pressure to build more products in the US and catch up on delayed AI features that customers have been waiting for.