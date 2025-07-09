Meet Sabih Khan, Apple's newly appointed COO
Apple just promoted Sabih Khan to Chief Operating Officer, taking over from Jeff Williams, who's retiring soon.
Khan has been with Apple since 1995 and is known for keeping the company's global supply chain running smoothly.
His new role comes as Apple faces pressure to build more products in the US and catch up on delayed AI features that customers have been waiting for.
Khan's background and Apple's US manufacturing focus
Khan studied engineering at Tufts and holds a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, starting out at GE Plastics before joining Apple.
Since 2019, he's led operations, focusing on responsible sourcing and greener manufacturing.
CEO Tim Cook called him a "brilliant strategist," highlighting how he's helped boost US manufacturing and shrink Apple's carbon footprint.