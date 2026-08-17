Jio Prime membership relaunched in India: What are the benefits?
What's the story
Reliance Jio has relaunched its popular Jio Prime membership in India, but with a new focus. The company is now offering the plan to protect customers from potential tariff hikes. For a one-time fee of ₹300, existing Jio prepaid or postpaid customers can get this membership for one year. The move is aimed at improving average revenue per user (ARPU) while keeping customers from paying more for mobile services.
Membership benefits
Price stability and cashback vouchers
The Jio Prime membership guarantees price stability for a year from the date of purchase.
This means customers can continue recharging at the same price for just ₹300, without worrying about future tariff hikes.
The plan also includes additional benefits like cashback vouchers worth ₹300 on new JioHome or JioPC connections and for adding a new Jio SIM connection for friends or family.
Added perks
Early access to new products and services
Along with price stability, Jio Prime members also get early access to new Jio products, services, and trials.
The company has promised priority customer support through a dedicated service channel for its Prime members.
More benefits are expected to be announced during the membership period.
Notably, any price revisions until September 5, 2027 will not affect Jio Prime customers.
Purchase options
How to get Jio Prime membership
The Jio Prime membership is available for a joining fee of ₹300 to all existing Jio prepaid and postpaid customers.
The subscription can be purchased through multiple platforms including the MyJio app, jio.com, Jio Stores, and partner stores.
This wide availability makes it easy for customers to take advantage of this new offering from Reliance Jio.