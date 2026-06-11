Reliance Jio secures 32.8% Kerala share and ₹868.16cr adjusted revenue
Business
Reliance Jio has solidified its spot as Kerala's leading telecom provider during FY 2025-26.
According to TRAI, both its revenue and user numbers saw impressive growth: Jio's market share hit 32.8% in Q4 FY 2025-26, and its adjusted gross revenue jumped 9% from last year to ₹868.16 crore.
Jio commits to Kerala digital transformation
Jio credits its success to more people embracing its digital ecosystem: think mobile, speedy broadband, and 5G services.
The company says it's committed to fueling Kerala's digital transformation with even better tech and innovative offerings going forward.