Reliance Jio secures 32.8% Kerala share and ₹868.16cr adjusted revenue Business Jun 11, 2026

Reliance Jio has solidified its spot as Kerala's leading telecom provider during FY 2025-26.

According to TRAI, both its revenue and user numbers saw impressive growth: Jio's market share hit 32.8% in Q4 FY 2025-26, and its adjusted gross revenue jumped 9% from last year to ₹868.16 crore.