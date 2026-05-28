Reliance Jio tells parliamentary committee 5G slicing follows TRAI guidelines
Reliance Jio is backing its use of 5G network slicing, calling it both innovative and totally within telecom regulations.
This comes after Airtel's new Priority Postpaid service sparked debates about net neutrality.
Jio reassured the parliamentary committee that its tech sticks to TRAI guidelines and doesn't break net neutrality, while also helping businesses get tailored connectivity.
Jio urges regulator checks and transparency
Jio suggested regulators should check each slicing setup to make sure everything stays above board.
The company emphasized that all users get solid quality of service (QoS), no matter which slice they're on, so no one's experience gets downgraded.
Charging for different slices should be transparent and not favor any particular app, keeping things fair while meeting diverse business needs.