Reliance Jio unveils 1,600-satellite plan as Starlink awaits final approval
Reliance Jio just announced a massive satellite broadband project (think 1,600 satellites and 23 ground stations) to connect even the most remote parts of India.
Revealed at the India Mobile Congress 2026, this move is all about bringing reliable internet to over 600,000 villages by plugging into Jio's existing networks.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk's Starlink is still waiting on final government approval to launch its own services here.
Jio pushes 'Sovereign satellite connectivity' initiative
Jio says the network will boost everything from government services to disaster response, especially in areas that usually get left out.
The company wants the complete satellite value chain to remain within India as part of its "Sovereign Satellite Connectivity" initiative.
Competition is heating up too: Starlink and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb are both going through security checks, but Starlink has already built 20 gateway sites across the country.
The government insists everyone gets a fair shot at approval.