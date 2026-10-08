Reliance Jio unveils 1,600-satellite plan as Starlink awaits final approval

Reliance Jio just announced a massive satellite broadband project (think 1,600 satellites and 23 ground stations) to connect even the most remote parts of India.

Revealed at the India Mobile Congress 2026, this move is all about bringing reliable internet to over 600,000 villages by plugging into Jio's existing networks.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's Starlink is still waiting on final government approval to launch its own services here.