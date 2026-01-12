Reliance puts lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plans on hold

Reliance Industries Ltd. , India's leading conglomerate, has put its lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing plans on hold. The decision comes after the company's unsuccessful attempt to secure critical technology from China. The Mukesh Ambani -led company had hoped to start cell production this year and was in talks with Chinese supplier Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co. for a technology licensing agreement.

Setback details Chinese company's withdrawal stalls technology transfer talks The negotiations with Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co. have hit a roadblock after the Chinese company withdrew from the proposed partnership. The withdrawal is said to be due to Beijing's restrictions on overseas technology transfers in strategic sectors. This setback has forced Reliance to shift its focus toward assembling battery energy storage systems (BESS) for its own renewable power projects.

Company statement Reliance's response and future plans In an email response to The Economic Times, a Reliance spokesperson said there is no change in the company's plans. "You will note that BESS manufacturing, battery pack manufacturing and cell manufacturing have always been part of our energy storage plans and we are progressing well in their execution," the spokesperson said. However, they did not comment on their relationship with Xiamen Hithium.

Cost concerns Internal assessment and alternative technology costs Reliance's internal teams have assessed that going ahead without proven Chinese cell technology would dramatically increase costs and execution risks. This is especially true as global markets are already dealing with overcapacity in batteries. Alternative technologies from Japan, Europe, and South Korea were evaluated but found to be significantly more expensive and less competitive for large-scale deployment in India.

Industry impact Other Indian conglomerates face similar technology transfer challenges The challenges faced by Reliance are also being experienced by other Indian conglomerates. Adani Group and JSW Group, both of which have aggressive clean-energy expansion plans, are focusing on battery pack and container assembly instead of full-fledged cell manufacturing. This is due to the same technology bottlenecks that Reliance has encountered in its quest for lithium-ion cell technologies.