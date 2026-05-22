Reliance Power reports ₹494cr net loss in March quarter

Board plans ₹6,000cr securities, ₹3,000cr debentures

For the full year, losses totaled ₹336.89 crore (last year was a huge profit).

To bounce back, the board is gearing up to raise up to ₹6,000 crore through new shares or other securities.

Plus, they're planning to issue debentures worth up to ₹3,000 crore.