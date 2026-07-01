Reliance Power shares up by 10% today: What's the reason?

Annual performance

FY26 net loss at ₹336.89cr

For FY26, Reliance Power reported a net loss of ₹336.89 crore against a profit of ₹2,947.83 crore in FY25. The company is part of the Reliance Group and develops power generation projects in India and abroad. It has an operational power generation capacity of nearly 6,000MW with a diversified portfolio of operational and under-development assets across geographies using different fuel types.