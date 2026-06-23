Reliance removes royalty fees for Jio brand in IPO filing

Sanjay Kallapur says Jio valuation simpler

Skipping the royalty fee makes things simpler when figuring out how much the brand is worth, says Sanjay Kallapur from ISB.

It also fits with chairperson Mukesh Ambani's focus on keeping RIL's operations tightly connected, even as new leaders step up.

Unlike Tata or Vedanta, who charge hefty fees for their brands, RIL is taking a risk with possible brand dilution, but it could be influenced by major investors like Meta and Google backing Jio.