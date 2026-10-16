Reliance responds to Elon Musk, welcomes Starlink under Indian laws
Business
Reliance Industries has responded to Elon Musk after he called out certain oligarchs for blocking Starlink's entry.
Reliance says it has "never feared competition" and is open to Starlink joining the market, as long as everyone follows Indian laws.
India calls Elon Musk's allegations baseless
Musk specifically named Mukesh Ambani, but the Indian government called his claims "baseless" and insists the rules are fair for all.
Both Starlink and Reliance's Jio satellite services are still waiting on security clearances, so no one is getting special treatment.
The debate highlights how tough it can be for new tech players to break into India's satellite internet scene.