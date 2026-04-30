Reliance Retail acquires Priyanka Chopra's haircare brand Anomaly

Reliance Retail has acquired Priyanka Chopra 's haircare brand, Anomaly. The deal includes the brand's trademarks, brand assets, and digital properties. The acquisition is a major addition to Reliance Retail's rapidly growing beauty portfolio and shows its dedication to developing high-growth consumer brands in India and abroad. Anomaly was founded by Chopra in 2021 as a clean, vegan haircare line at an affordable price point. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Growth strategy Acquisition gives Reliance Retail full ownership of Anomaly's intellectual property The acquisition gives Reliance Retail full ownership of Anomaly's intellectual property and digital ecosystem. This will allow the company to scale Anomaly through its extensive retail network and omnichannel platforms. The move is part of Reliance Retail's larger strategy to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing beauty and personal care sector, using both offline presence and digital commerce platforms like Tira for brand growth.

Executive statement Isha Ambani praised the brand's global positioning Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said that adding Anomaly to their portfolio is a strategic move in expanding their basket of new-age beauty brands. She praised the brand's global positioning, clean formulation philosophy, and accessible pricing. "We see immense potential in collaborating with Priyanka to scale the brand in India by leveraging our omnichannel capabilities and deep consumer insights while continuing to grow its international presence," she added.

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