Reliance Retail acquires Priyanka Chopra's haircare brand Anomaly
What's the story
Reliance Retail has acquired Priyanka Chopra's haircare brand, Anomaly. The deal includes the brand's trademarks, brand assets, and digital properties. The acquisition is a major addition to Reliance Retail's rapidly growing beauty portfolio and shows its dedication to developing high-growth consumer brands in India and abroad. Anomaly was founded by Chopra in 2021 as a clean, vegan haircare line at an affordable price point. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.
Growth strategy
Acquisition gives Reliance Retail full ownership of Anomaly's intellectual property
The acquisition gives Reliance Retail full ownership of Anomaly's intellectual property and digital ecosystem. This will allow the company to scale Anomaly through its extensive retail network and omnichannel platforms. The move is part of Reliance Retail's larger strategy to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing beauty and personal care sector, using both offline presence and digital commerce platforms like Tira for brand growth.
Executive statement
Isha Ambani praised the brand's global positioning
Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said that adding Anomaly to their portfolio is a strategic move in expanding their basket of new-age beauty brands. She praised the brand's global positioning, clean formulation philosophy, and accessible pricing. "We see immense potential in collaborating with Priyanka to scale the brand in India by leveraging our omnichannel capabilities and deep consumer insights while continuing to grow its international presence," she added.
Expansion plans
Plans for Anomaly's growth and Chopra's role
Reliance Retail plans to grow Anomaly's brand equity and market share with India as a priority market. The brand will also continue its international expansion in North America, the UK, and the Middle East. Chopra will remain an integral part of Anomaly's evolution as Creative Director, driving innovation, brand vision, and product development.