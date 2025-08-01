Reliance Retail is launching a new FMCG arm

The company is gearing up for an IPO

All of Reliance's FMCG brands—including names like Campa—will now be managed by New RCPL, making it easier to compete with big players like Coca-Cola.

The company has also cut its debt by 30% this year as it gears up for a possible IPO.

With ₹11,450 crore in FMCG sales last year alone (and that's just their second year!) , this restructuring is set to boost growth even further and help Reliance make an even bigger mark in the sector.