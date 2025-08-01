Reliance Retail is launching a new FMCG arm
Reliance Retail is giving its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business a makeover by launching New Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (New RCPL).
The idea? Bring all its FMCG brands together under one roof and make things simpler as a direct arm of Reliance Industries.
This move also keeps international investors—like Silver Lake, KKR, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority—in the loop, since their stakes in the parent company will be matched in the new setup.
The company is gearing up for an IPO
All of Reliance's FMCG brands—including names like Campa—will now be managed by New RCPL, making it easier to compete with big players like Coca-Cola.
The company has also cut its debt by 30% this year as it gears up for a possible IPO.
With ₹11,450 crore in FMCG sales last year alone (and that's just their second year!) , this restructuring is set to boost growth even further and help Reliance make an even bigger mark in the sector.