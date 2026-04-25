Reliance Retail posts 11% revenue rise to ₹98,457 crore
Business
Reliance Retail just had a solid quarter, with revenue climbing 11% to ₹98,457 crore during the quarter reported in the article.
The boost came from strong festive shopping and a big push into hyperlocal delivery.
Even though operating margins dipped slightly to 7%, EBITDA still stood at ₹6,921 crore.
Reliance Retail opens 333 new stores
The company opened 333 new stores (now over 20,000 in total) and hit the milestone of 1,000-plus big-box outlets.
Reliance's digital strategy paid off too: average daily orders jumped over 300% year-on-year, and their customer base grew to 387 million.
Investments in omni-channel capabilities and hyperlocal delivery gained momentum.