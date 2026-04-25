Reliance Retail posts 11% revenue rise to ₹98,457 crore Business Apr 25, 2026

Reliance Retail just had a solid quarter, with revenue climbing 11% to ₹98,457 crore during the quarter reported in the article.

The boost came from strong festive shopping and a big push into hyperlocal delivery.

Even though operating margins dipped slightly to 7%, EBITDA still stood at ₹6,921 crore.