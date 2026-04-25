Reliance Retail's Q4 results: Revenue up 10.8% to ₹98,232cr

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd has posted a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter of FY25-26. The company's gross revenue surged by 10.8% to ₹98,232 crore from ₹88,620 crore in the same period last year. The growth was driven by a robust hyper-local business and broad-based growth across various consumer categories.

Financial metrics Profit and EBITDA for the quarter Along with the revenue, Reliance Retail's profit for the quarter also saw a slight increase. The company's profit rose to ₹3,563 crore from ₹3,545 crore in the same quarter last year. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also increased to ₹6,921 crore from ₹6,711 crore in the same quarter last year.

Annual performance FY26 performance For the entire fiscal year 2025-26, Reliance Retail reported an 11.8% increase in revenue to ₹3.70 lakh crore. The company's profit also saw a significant jump to ₹13,842 crore from ₹12,388 crore in the previous fiscal year.

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