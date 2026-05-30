Reliance Retail posts ₹13,476cr FY26 profit after parent debt swap
Business
Reliance Retail just pulled off a major profit leap, hitting ₹13,476 crore in FY26.
The secret? Its parent company swapped ₹40,000 crore of loans for zero-interest debentures, which slashed finance costs from ₹4,725 crore to just ₹1,510 crore.
That freed up a lot more cash for the bottom line.
Reliance Retail drove 90% parent revenue
RRL didn't stop there: it issued another ₹19,000 crore in debentures and paid off all its long-term loans by March 2026.
Short-term borrowings also dropped sharply. While this meant RRVL earned less interest income, it seriously boosted RRL's financial health.
The best part: RRL drove 90% of its parent's revenue and nearly all its profits this year, proving it's the real MVP of Reliance Industries's retail game.