Reliance Retail posts ₹13,476cr FY26 profit after parent debt swap

Reliance Retail drove 90% parent revenue

RRL didn't stop there: it issued another ₹19,000 crore in debentures and paid off all its long-term loans by March 2026.

Short-term borrowings also dropped sharply. While this meant RRVL earned less interest income, it seriously boosted RRL's financial health.

The best part: RRL drove 90% of its parent's revenue and nearly all its profits this year, proving it's the real MVP of Reliance Industries's retail game.