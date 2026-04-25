Reliance Retail posts ₹3,563 cr profit, ₹98,232 cr record revenue

Reliance Retail EBITDA rises, margins dip

EBITDA grew 3.1% to ₹6,921 crore, though margins dipped to 7.9%.

Mukesh Ambani credited their "deep omnichannel presence and its strong understanding of the Indian consumer."

The company opened 333 new stores (now over 20,000 in total), while Jiomart nearly doubled its customer base and hyperlocal commerce saw massive growth.

Reliance Consumer Products also doubled its FMCG revenue to ₹7,350 crore, with Campa becoming a top soda brand and jewelry sales getting a boost from rising gold prices.