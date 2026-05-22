Reliance Retail's Ajio names Sandeep Karwa senior leader on LinkedIn

Ex-Flipkart and Coupang executive Sandeep Karwa

Karwa brings nearly 20 years of e-commerce and fashion know-how, with stints at Flipkart and Coupang where he helped scale big operations.

As Ajio faces tough competition from Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, Tata CLiQ, and app-driven startups targeting younger consumers, his leadership is expected to ramp up faster deliveries and improve the shopping experience.

All eyes are on how he'll help Ajio stand out in India's fast-moving online style scene.