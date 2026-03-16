Reliance lines up 6 banks for Jio's $4B IPO

Market impact

Proposed IPO marks a major milestone for Reliance Industries

The proposed IPO marks a major milestone for Reliance Industries as it will be the first public offering from one of its major units in nearly two decades. The move comes after the government revised listing rules, allowing large issuers to dilute as little as 2.5% of their equity. Bankers have previously estimated a valuation of up to $170 billion for Jio Platforms, which could enable the company to raise around $4.3 billion at minimum dilution requirements.