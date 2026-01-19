Reliance shares slide after underwhelming Q3 results
Business
Reliance Industries's stock dropped 3.5% on Monday (January 19, 2026) morning trade, landing at ₹1,406.50, after the company posted a barely-there 0.6% rise in quarterly profit—leaving investors unimpressed.
Why should you care?
Reliance is a giant in India's economy, so its slow profit growth and share dip pulled down the Sensex and Nifty too.
This matters for anyone watching energy, retail, or digital trends—or just tracking how big companies impact your investments.
What's behind the numbers?
While overall revenue grew 10%, not all parts of Reliance shined: oil-to-chemicals (O2C) and Jio saw solid gains (O2C EBITDA up 15%), but exploration and production declined and retail growth was modest.
Global risks and investor caution also played a role in the market reaction.