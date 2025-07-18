Reliance surges 22% this year, nearly a 3rd of Nifty's gains
Reliance Industries has surged 22% this year—way ahead of the Nifty 50's 6%—adding a massive $40 billion to its market value.
That's nearly a third of the index's total gains so far, and it marks Reliance's strongest run since 2020 after two slower years.
Analysts remain bullish on the stock
Most analysts still see more room for growth.
Out of 37 experts, only two suggest selling, and the average price target points to another possible 7% rise from current levels.
Earnings report due today
All eyes are on the July 18 earnings report, which could show profits jumping by almost 33% compared to last year—thanks to a one-time gain from selling Asian Paints shares and solid results from its oil-to-chemicals and digital businesses.
If the stock breaks ₹1,500, some think it could keep climbing toward ₹1,600 or higher in coming months.