Reliance surges 22% this year, nearly a 3rd of Nifty's gains

Most analysts still see more room for growth. Out of 37 experts, only two suggest selling, and the average price target points to another possible 7% rise from current levels.

Earnings report due today

All eyes are on the July 18 earnings report, which could show profits jumping by almost 33% compared to last year—thanks to a one-time gain from selling Asian Paints shares and solid results from its oil-to-chemicals and digital businesses.

If the stock breaks ₹1,500, some think it could keep climbing toward ₹1,600 or higher in coming months.