Reliance unveils JioStar annual report strategy combining shopping and OpenAI
Reliance Industries just rolled out a fresh entertainment and shopping strategy for JioStar, spotlighted in its 2025-26 annual report.
During IPL-26, JioStar got smarter with upgraded recommendations and teamed up with OpenAI for chat-based search, making the platform feel more personal and interactive.
It's all part of India's move toward digital media that blends streaming, shopping, and smart tech.
JioHotstar adds food ordering, launches Tadka
JioHotstar (under JioStar) made watching cricket more fun by letting users order food right from the app while catching matches.
It also launched Tadka, a micro-content hub packed with more than 100 shows to keep viewers hooked.
The platform saw an average of 451 million monthly active users during FY26, showing steady engagement.
JioStar posts strong cricket finals numbers
JioStar scored big during IPL 2025 and the T20 World Cup final: 426 million tuned in to the IPL finals, while the World Cup final hit 72.5 million peak concurrent streams globally.
These numbers highlight just how much JioStar is shaping India's digital sports scene.