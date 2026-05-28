Reliance unveils JioStar annual report strategy combining shopping and OpenAI Business May 28, 2026

Reliance Industries just rolled out a fresh entertainment and shopping strategy for JioStar, spotlighted in its 2025-26 annual report.

During IPL-26, JioStar got smarter with upgraded recommendations and teamed up with OpenAI for chat-based search, making the platform feel more personal and interactive.

It's all part of India's move toward digital media that blends streaming, shopping, and smart tech.