The minerals are vital for electric vehicle motors and other high-tech applications

Reliance, Adani join India's push to cut China rare-earth dependence

By Akash Pandey 04:28 pm Jun 11, 202604:28 pm

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Reliance Industries, Vedanta and Adani Group are among 10 companies interested in setting up rare-earth processing plants in Andhra Pradesh, according to Reuters. The move is part of India's plan to reduce its dependence on China for these critical minerals. These minerals are vital for electric vehicle motors and other high-tech applications. The interest comes as New Delhi steps up efforts to build domestic rare earth mining, processing, and magnet manufacturing capacity.