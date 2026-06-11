Reliance, Vedanta among about 10 firms eyeing Andhra Pradesh rare-earths

Andhra Pradesh tenders, incentives await approval

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to launch tenders once its new rare-earth corridor policy gets cabinet approval, expected soon.

The state plans to offer capital-linked incentives and additional benefits for projects with investments of ₹10 billion or more.

identified in February's federal budget as one of four states for rare-earth corridor development, Andhra Pradesh's push fits into a bigger national plan: New Delhi set aside ₹73 billion to ramp up homegrown magnet manufacturing for critical tech industries.