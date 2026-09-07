Reliance's Jio Platforms prepares November IPO with global roadshow
Jio Platforms, the digital and telecom giant under Reliance Industries, is gearing up for a massive initial public offering, or IPO, this November.
It is about to hit the road for investor meetings across the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, London, and the Middle East.
While some details are still being ironed out with banks, excitement is already building around what could be one of India's largest-ever listings.
Jio IPO could raise $4 billion
If all goes as planned, Jio's IPO could raise up to $4 billion by offering 270 million new shares, diluting just 2.9% of its equity. A chunk of that money will go toward paying off debt.
This move puts Jio in the spotlight alongside other major players like the National Stock Exchange of India, which also has a huge IPO lined up this month.
It's another sign that India's market is buzzing with big opportunities right now.