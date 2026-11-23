Remote CEO mandates 5-hour AI course for all employees
Remote's CEO, Job van der Voort, now requires every employee (yes, roughly 2,000 of them) to finish a five-hour AI course during paid work hours.
The goal? Get everyone comfortable using AI in their daily jobs.
Skipping the course could impact your performance review, so it's not one to ignore.
Remote CEO favors upskilling over hiring
Van der Voort says "AI will run the world" and believes companies should help their teams keep up with tech shifts, just like when learning to use cell phones and computers.
He'd rather upskill current employees than only hire new AI experts and encourages everyone (even outside Remote) to start learning these skills on their own since they're quickly becoming helpful for current or future jobs.