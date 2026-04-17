Renault to export €2 billion annually from India by 2030
Business
Renault has big plans for India: they're aiming to export €2 billion worth of vehicles, parts, and tech from the country every year by 2030.
Their new Bridger SUV will be designed and built in India, then shipped out globally as part of this push.
Renault plans 7 India models
Renault's CEO made it clear: these vehicle exports won't go to Europe but to other international markets.
He called India "What is embedded in our plan is not just cars, but a lot of technologies and components,"
Renault's strategy includes rolling out seven new models here (think petrol, hybrid, CNG, and electric options) with up to 90% local parts.
By the end of the decade (by the end of 2029), they're hoping India becomes one of Renault's top three markets worldwide.