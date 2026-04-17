Renault to export €2 billion annually from India by 2030

Renault plans 7 India models

Renault's CEO made it clear: these vehicle exports won't go to Europe but to other international markets.

He called India "What is embedded in our plan is not just cars, but a lot of technologies and components,"

Renault's strategy includes rolling out seven new models here (think petrol, hybrid, CNG, and electric options) with up to 90% local parts.

By the end of the decade (by the end of 2029), they're hoping India becomes one of Renault's top three markets worldwide.