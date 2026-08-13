ReNew Energy awaiting Andhra Pradesh nod for ₹85,200cr data center
Business
ReNew Energy just got the go-ahead to set up a huge green data center in Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh.
The project is worth a whopping ₹85,200 crore and is waiting for final approval from the state cabinet this month.
If everything checks out, land will be handed over by the state's industrial agency so things can get rolling.
ReNew courting global data center partners
ReNew isn't going solo: it is already in talks with global data center players for collaboration in the proposed project and using their renewable energy know-how to power these facilities sustainably.
This move builds on its earlier commitments in Andhra Pradesh's green sector (₹82,000 crore so far), including solar plants and storage units.