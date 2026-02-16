ReNew Energy cuts losses, boosts income in Q3 FY26
ReNew Energy Global just pulled off a major comeback—shrinking its Q3 FY26 net loss to ₹198 million ($2 million), way down from the corresponding quarter a year earlier (Q3 FY25, ₹3,879 million / $43 million).
Total income shot up 48% to ₹31,372 million ($349 million), driven by increased operational capacity, a gain on sale of assets, higher wind PLF, and increased external sales from solar module and cell manufacturing.
Electricity sales up 23% this quarter
Electricity sold jumped 23% this quarter, and solar manufacturing brought in solid revenue with a healthy profit margin.
ReNew also grew its renewable energy portfolio to 19.2 GW and added new capacity, showing they're scaling up fast.
FY26 targets include building 2.4 GW more in clean energy
For FY26, ReNew is aiming high—planning to build up to 2.4 GW more in clean energy and targeting adjusted EBITDA between ₹90-93 billion.
With profits rising over six times in nine months, they're clearly betting big on green growth and staying profitable.