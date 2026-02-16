ReNew Energy cuts losses, boosts income in Q3 FY26 Business Feb 16, 2026

ReNew Energy Global just pulled off a major comeback—shrinking its Q3 FY26 net loss to ₹198 million ($2 million), way down from the corresponding quarter a year earlier (Q3 FY25, ₹3,879 million / $43 million).

Total income shot up 48% to ₹31,372 million ($349 million), driven by increased operational capacity, a gain on sale of assets, higher wind PLF, and increased external sales from solar module and cell manufacturing.