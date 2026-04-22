ReNew Energy Global plc's ₹5,400cr Andhra Pradesh solar plant
Andhra Pradesh is about to host a large solar manufacturing plant, with a whopping ₹5,400 crore investment from ReNew Energy Global plc.
The foundation stone will be laid on April 23 by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Once up and running, the plant will produce 6 GW of solar ingots and wafers, helping India rely less on imports and step up its clean energy game.
Expected to create over 2,100 jobs
This project is part of Andhra Pradesh's push for more green jobs and renewable tech under its new Clean Energy Policy.
With over 2,100 jobs expected (both direct and indirect), it's a big boost for local opportunities.
Plus, this move supports India's goal of hitting 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030—putting Andhra Pradesh firmly on the map as a future hub for renewable manufacturing.