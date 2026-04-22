ReNew Energy Global plc's ₹5,400cr Andhra Pradesh solar plant

Expected to create over 2,100 jobs

This project is part of Andhra Pradesh's push for more green jobs and renewable tech under its new Clean Energy Policy.

With over 2,100 jobs expected (both direct and indirect), it's a big boost for local opportunities.

Plus, this move supports India's goal of hitting 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030—putting Andhra Pradesh firmly on the map as a future hub for renewable manufacturing.