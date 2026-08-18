ReNew Energy posts ₹595.3cr Q1 profit and ₹4,786.4cr income
Business
ReNew Energy just posted a 16% profit boost for Q1 FY2027, clocking in at ₹595.3 crore, up from ₹513.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Total income also rose to ₹4,786.4 crore.
ReNew Energy solar portfolio sale ₹4,859cr
Most of the cash came from power sales (₹2,674.9 crore) and a 27% spike in solar module and cell sales.
ReNew now manages over 20 GW of renewable capacity and is investing heavily: ₹4,200 crore is going into a new solar facility in Andhra Pradesh.
Plus, they're selling part of their solar portfolio for ₹4,859 crore.