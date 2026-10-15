Renil Komitla launches Blazeup to bring AI to Nellore businesses
Move over, Bengaluru: smaller cities like Nellore are stepping into the AI game.
Entrepreneur Renil Komitla has launched Blazeup, an AI platform that helps businesses automate things like HR and finance.
This shift shows how tech innovation is spreading beyond the usual metro hubs, with Tier-two cities building their own software scenes.
YatraGenie experience fuels Blazeup growth
Komitla's earlier startup, YatraGenie, focused on smaller towns. Now he's using that experience to grow Blazeup in Nellore.
Even with fewer investors and less senior talent around, he's determined to build advanced AI solutions locally.
Blazeup is an enterprise AI platform that brings HR, finance, IT service management, project management, and customer relationship management into a common system.
It's all about making tech more accessible for everyone in these growing cities.