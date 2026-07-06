Rentomojo gets SEBI approval for ₹150 cr IPO plan

Rentomojo posts ₹176.61 cr H1 revenue

Started by Geetansh Bamania, Rentomojo now operates in 22 cities and has over 227,511 live subscribers using its website and 67 experience stores.

As of September 2025, they managed more than 728,773 live products.

For the first half of FY26, they pulled in ₹176.61 crore revenue with a profit after tax of ₹61.38 crore.

The money raised will help them pay off debt, cover lease costs for warehouses and stores, and handle other business needs: in FY25 alone their revenue hit ₹265.96 crore with profits at ₹43.11 crore.