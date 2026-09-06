Rentomojo IPO on September 9 aims to raise 1,256cr

Rentomojo, the platform where you can rent furniture and appliances instead of buying them, is going public on September 9.

They're looking to raise ₹1,256 crore: ₹150 crore as fresh funds and the rest from existing shareholders selling their stake. This values Rentomojo at ₹4,246 crore.

The cash boost will help pay off debt, cover lease rentals or license fees for warehouses and experience stores, and cover other business needs.