Rentomojo IPO on September 9 aims to raise 1,256cr
Rentomojo, the platform where you can rent furniture and appliances instead of buying them, is going public on September 9.
They're looking to raise ₹1,256 crore: ₹150 crore as fresh funds and the rest from existing shareholders selling their stake. This values Rentomojo at ₹4,246 crore.
The cash boost will help pay off debt, cover lease rentals or license fees for warehouses and experience stores, and cover other business needs.
Rentomojo FY26 revenue up 45.5%
Rentomojo's model is all about renting out stuff again and again, even refurbished items, which means steady income without constantly buying new inventory.
In fiscal 2026, their revenue jumped 45.5% to ₹387 crore and profits more than doubled to ₹104.3 crore.
Most of their money comes from rentals, but with 98.19% of FY26 operating revenue from furniture and appliance rentals and 254,000 active subscribers across 29 cities (and growing into places like Indore and Lucknow), they're clearly betting big on expansion without overspending on stock or delivery costs.