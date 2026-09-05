Rentomojo opens IPO Sept 9-11, plans ₹150cr fresh, ₹1,105.6cr OFS
Rentomojo is opening its IPO for subscription from September 9-11.
The company aims to raise ₹150 crore fresh and ₹1,105.6 crore through share sales, with a valuation of about ₹4,200 crore at the top price band of ₹404 per share.
Rentomojo backers could net 5.4X-152X returns
Some early investors are looking at big gains: Accel India could see around 8.63X returns, Madison India around 7.22X, and ValueQuest plus Edelweiss about 5.4x each on their investments.
The standout? Nitish Mittersain (Nazara Technologies founder) might score a wild 152x return on shares worth around ₹6 crore through the OFS.
Rentomojo FY26 revenue ₹387cr PAT ₹104.2cr
Rentomojo's revenue jumped 45.5% year over year to ₹387 crore in FY26, while profit after tax shot up by 142% to ₹104.2 crore.
This strong growth is expected to give the company more fuel for expansion as it heads into the public market.