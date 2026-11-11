RentoMojo posts Q2 FY 2027 revenue and PBT increases
RentoMojo, the furniture and appliance rental startup, just posted its first results since hitting the stock market, and things are looking up.
Revenue for Q2 FY 2027 shot up 52.69% to ₹142 crore, and profit before tax climbed 54.19% to ₹24.3 crore.
RentoMojo shares at ₹615 versus ₹404
The company's IPO was a big hit this year, with shares now trading well above their IPO issue price: ₹615 versus ₹404 at launch.
Even with rising costs (total spending hit ₹120 crore in Q2 FY 2027), RentoMojo's subscription model for urban renters is clearly catching on, driving strong growth through the first half of FY 2027.