Rentomojo to launch IPO valuing it up to ₹4,246cr

Rentomojo, the rental startup, is preparing for a major IPO that could value it at up to ₹4,246 crore, almost five times its 2024 private-market valuation.

The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹150 crore and an additional ₹1,106 crore worth of shares being sold by existing investors, including Accel, Chiratae Ventures, and ValueQuest.