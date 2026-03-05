Rentomojo's revenue up 38% in FY25, net profit nearly doubles
Rentomojo just posted some impressive numbers for FY25, with revenue up 38% to ₹266 crore and net profit nearly doubling to ₹43 crore.
This financial boost comes as the company gears up for its IPO, expected in FY27.
The company's business model and financials
Started in 2014, Rentomojo rents out furniture, appliances, and water purifiers—think subscription-style living essentials.
With 2.2 lakh subscribers and a massive inventory of 7.7 lakh items, they're present in 71 stores across 23 cities.
Net rental revenue grew at a CAGR of about 48.24% between FY23 and FY25.
IPO preparations and funding details
To prep for its IPO, Rentomojo brought on IIFL and Motilal Oswal as bankers.
The company has raised between about ₹400 crore and ₹650 crore so far from backers like Accel (21.5%), Chiratae Ventures (13.8%), and Edelweiss (10.8%).
All these moves are setting them up for a big public debut in FY27.