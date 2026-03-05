Rentomojo's revenue up 38% in FY25, net profit nearly doubles

Started in 2014, Rentomojo rents out furniture, appliances, and water purifiers—think subscription-style living essentials. With 2.2 lakh subscribers and a massive inventory of 7.7 lakh items, they're present in 71 stores across 23 cities. Net rental revenue grew at a CAGR of about 48.24% between FY23 and FY25.

IPO preparations and funding details

To prep for its IPO, Rentomojo brought on IIFL and Motilal Oswal as bankers.

The company has raised between about ₹400 crore and ₹650 crore so far from backers like Accel (21.5%), Chiratae Ventures (13.8%), and Edelweiss (10.8%).

All these moves are setting them up for a big public debut in FY27.