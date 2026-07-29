Report by 360 ONE finds India's ultra-wealthy median age 57
India's ultra-wealthy are now younger: their median age has dropped to 57 in 2026, down from 63 last year, says a new 360 ONE Wealth Creators report.
This shift is thanks to those who started out after India's economic liberalization in the 1990s and have thrived through changing times.
Meanwhile, the country's population is aging slightly, with the median age now at 29.
Ultra-wealthy women under 40 average ₹6,542cr
The study looked at over 3,000 ultra-wealthy Indians (each worth at least ₹425 crore), whose combined wealth hit ₹104 lakh crore this year.
Most the group's wealth still comes from traditional sectors (about 83%), while new economy industries make up just over 15%.
Women hold nearly a quarter of this wealth; notably, women under 40 average a net worth of ₹6,542 crore each, the highest among female groups.