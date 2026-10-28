Report finds 36% of wealthy Indian families have succession plans

Turns out, most wealthy Indian families aren't as prepared for the future as you might expect; a new report found only 36% actually have a formal plan for who takes over their wealth and businesses.

Another 42% have broad alignment on succession but have not yet put it in writing.

The study is based on interviews with family business leaders and wealth custodians across generations, and the families represent wealth ranging from about ₹100 crore to ₹10,000 crore.