Report finds Kalshi users lost almost $600 million, Kalshi disputes
Business
A new report says regular users on prediction platform Kalshi have lost almost $600 million since 2018, mostly because casual traders end up competing against pros with advanced strategies.
Kalshi disagrees, saying the numbers are off and that its platform is just a marketplace connecting buyers and sellers.
Report questions Kalshi insider trading rules
The report also questions how fair and transparent Kalshi really is, especially when it comes to insider trading rules.
It suggests everyday users might not realize they're trading against people with more experience or information.
Similar worries have popped up about rival Polymarket, where skilled traders reportedly made big profits.
Kalshi insists it is working to keep things fair for everyone, but the debate continues.