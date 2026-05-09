Report: India mining could add $500bn, 25 million jobs by 2047
Business
A new report says India's mining industry could add $500 billion to the economy and create up to 25 million jobs by 2047.
Right now, mining makes up just 2% to 3% of India's GDP but is essential for things like steel, cement, and power.
Mining 5.0 seeks AI and sustainability
The big push is for "Mining 5.0," which means bringing in AI, digital tools, and sustainable practices to modernize the sector.
The report points out that while digital adoption is still patchy, new policies and rising demand are speeding things up: think predictive safety tech and autonomous operations making mining safer and more efficient.